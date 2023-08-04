On 94th anniversary of Kishore Kumar's birth, revisiting 10 timeless songs

Today marks the 94th anniversary of Kishore Kumar's birth, one of India's most iconic and versatile artists. Born on August 4, 1929, Kishore was not just a playback singer but also an actor, composer, lyricist, and director. He was a multifaceted artist whose impact on the Indian film industry remains unparalleled, and his soulful voice continues to resonate with audiences across generations. On this special occasion, let us remember the legend by revisiting ten of his best songs that have stood the test of time.

1. "Chalte Chalte"

A soulful and melodious track that epitomises Kishore Kumar's ability to express emotions through his voice. Composed by Bappi Lahiri and penned by Amit Khanna, this song from the movie Chalte Chalte is a beautiful blend of love and longing. Kishore's heartfelt rendition strikes a chord with listeners, making it an unforgettable classic.

2. "Mere Sapno Ki Rani"

This evergreen melody remains a favorite among music lovers. Kishore Kumar's honeyed voice perfectly captured the essence of romance in this Rajesh Khanna starrer, making it an eternal classic.

3. "Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana"

Picturised on Rajesh Khanna, this soul-stirring song exemplifies Kishore Kumar's ability to emote deep emotions through his voice. It continues to inspire listeners with its profound message.

4. "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas"

A timeless love ballad, this song features Kishore Kumar's mesmerising vocals. Its soothing melody and meaningful lyrics make it a go-to choice for romantics.

5. "Roop Tera Mastana"

Another gem from the movie Aradhana, this song showcases Kishore Kumar's versatility as a singer. The song's peppy rhythm and captivating vocals have made it an unforgettable hit.

6. "Chookar Mere Mann Ko"

Kishore Kumar's association with Amitabh Bachchan resulted in some unforgettable tracks, and "Chookar Mere Mann Ko" is undoubtedly one of them. The song's emotional depth and meaningful lyrics have touched millions of hearts.

7. "O Saathi Re"

This haunting melody captures the pain of unrequited love. Kishore's soulful rendition brings out the sorrow and longing beautifully, making it a classic in the realm of Bollywood ballads.

8. "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si"

A song that exemplifies Kishore Kumar's ability to infuse charm into any tune, "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" is a timeless classic.

9. "Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon"

A romantic masterpiece from the movie Mehbooba, "Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon" showcases Kishore Kumar's soul-stirring vocals.This song's serene melody and heartfelt rendition have made it an everlasting favorite.

10. "Dil Kya Kare"

Kishore Kumar's expressive voice brings out the complexities of love and relationships in this song. It remains a favorite among music enthusiasts for its timeless appeal.

