Nitin Chandrakant Desai dead: Postmortem report reveals the cause of death

The postmortem report of Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has determined the cause of his death. According to the report, Desai died due to hanging. Desai's body was found hanging at his ND Studios, located outside of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The police said, "Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway."



On Wednesday, the body of Desai was brought to JJ Hospital by Khalapur Police for postmortem.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said the award-winning art director who created sets for films like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas, was under financial strain. "He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life," Baldi said.

Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said, “His family members have told us that his last rites will take place at ND Studios. His body has been taken for postmortem to JJ Hospital,” he informed the media.

He also added that the investigation is going on, “The devices we have found at the location including mobile phones and other stuff and electronic devices have been seized and we are investigating them. We have also taken the statement of his caretaker and driver and doing the investigations.”

Nitin Desai won four National Film Awards for set design in a career that spanned over 20 years. He was a frequent collaborator with directors like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

