Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play cameo role in 'AK Vs AK'

After a much-hyped ‘AK Vs AK’ film reveal that stars Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor opposite each other, makers reveal that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Watch the film's trailer here.

Like AK Vs AK in which both play themselves, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is supposed to play his real self. But there’s a catch as he will not be seen in the film but only heard!

Nawaz is a voice on the phone in a sequence where an agitated Anurag Kashyap is heard talking to the actor after his team member informs Anurag that Nawaz has refused his latest offer.

“How dare you refuse my offer? I’m the one who made your career with Gangs Of Wasseypur,” Kashyap screams to Nawazuddin on the phone. Nawaz remains calm and replies that the price being offered doesn’t suit him, and he disconnects the phone.

Earlier, Nawazuddin on the role said, “Anurag Sir and I have practically grown together in the film industry. I can never say no to him, even if it is to play a voice on a phone rejecting his offer.”

