Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 25: Kajol celebrates by transforming into Anjali

To mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the film's lead actress Kajol recreated her look from the film. Kajol played Anjali in the 1998 blockbuster which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film was helmed by Karan Johar who made his debut as a director with this movie. Anjali's short hairdo, wide hairband dungarees and t-shirt combination had become a rage back then when the film had released. 25 years on, Kajol recreated the look to mark the special day. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video on Monday morning and wrote, “Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years ( couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film...So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies.” Directed by Karan Johar, the film also featured Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji and Archana Puran Singh in important roles.

She also praised the music of the film and added, “Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love @manishmalhotra05 @mickeycontractor @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @iam_johnylever @parzaan.dastur @anupampkher @archanapuransingh #25yearsofkuchkuchhotahai."

The actress was seen sporting a short hairdo, black co-ords and a matching baseball cap in the video.



Fans loved Kajol's post and showered love in the comment box. “You look so gorgeous in this tracksuit Anjali just got more, and more hotter with time," wrote one of them.



One of them wrote, “YAAAASSSS I really remember when I was kid, I always looked like Anjali because I was so obsessed. I started to like you because of this movie till NOW..”