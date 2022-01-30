Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, says 'Don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose'

Bollywood actress Kajol tested positive for COVID-19.



On Sunday, January 30, the actress took her Instagram account to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for the deadly virus.



Instead of sharing her photo, the mother-of-two shared a photo of her daughter Nysa Devgan.



In the caption, Kajol wrote: "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!" Further, she added that she misses her daughter: "Miss you Nysa Devgan and yes I can see the eye roll!"

Check out Kajol's post here:

Fans and her friends flooded the post with get-well-soon comments.

Kajol joins the long list of celebrities who were tested positive in the recent past, and have recovered from it as well.



On the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga'. She has also signed the new project titled 'The Last Hurrah' which is a family drama by actress-director Revathi.