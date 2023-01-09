In pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shell major couple goals as they enjoy football match from stands

On Sunday, B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who last shared screen space in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Brahmastra', were spotted cheering together for their football team Mumbai City FC at the Indian Super League. In no time, photos and videos of the two went viral on social media and netizens gushed over their adorable bond.

Taking some time off of their parenting duties, the two reached the football stadium to see Mumbai City FC clashing against Kerala Blasters. Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on the internet and did rounds.

Ranbir, who co-owns Mumbai City FC along with Bimal Parekh, was seen sporting his team's jersey along with a pair of denim pants and a black cap. Alia, on the other hand, opted for a black jacket and a pair of skinny denim pants. She completed her look with open tresses.

The two shelled major couple goals at the stand and their PDA moments made waves on the internet. In one viral snap, the two were seen holding hands and paying attention to the match.

The two even met and congratulated players from Mumbai City FC after their stupendous win.

Ranbir’s love for football is well known. In fact, the couple announced the name of their daughter Raha in a sporty way. Days after Raha was born, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture of Raha wrapped in her parents’ arms. The focus of the photo is a Barca jersey framed on a wall that has Raha’s name printed on it.

Sharing the same picture on its Twitter handle, FC Barcelona wrote, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022.

Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

