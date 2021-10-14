Exclusive | Abhishek Banerjee on nepotism: Talent will always be a 'rocket'

Over the years, Abhishek Banerjee has impressed fans with a string of performances; whether it is Jaana from 'Stree' or the compounder in 'Mirzapur'. He appeared in several movies as a quintessential hero's friend till he became a household name after essaying Hathoda Tyagi in 'Paatal Lok' in 2020.



Over the years, Banerjee has showcased his talent in several movies and shows. He made his acting debut in 'Rang De Basanti' starring Aamir Khan in the year 2006 in which he played a college boy. Later he become a casting director and started his casting agency called ‘Casting Bay‘.

Ever since the success of 'Pataal Lok', Abhishek has done several prominent roles and became a popular face on the OTT space. Now, Banerjee is all set to play a lawyer in 'Rashmi Rocket' co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

Speaking to WION, Abhishek opened up about his dream role, movies and his Bollywood journey.



Q- Tell us about your new movie 'Rashmi Rocket'?



A. I play the character of the lawyer who fights the case of Taapsee's character Rashmi Vira. It is a movie about a senior athlete who is fighting against the very old law of gender testing of a female, which probably has restricted many females athletes to achieve their goals. I find playing a lawyer on screen very dramatic. They are like superhumans who come from nowhere and fight against the system.





Q-How has life changed post the success of 'Pataal Lok'?



A. Portraying Hathoda Tyagi in 'Pataal Lok' was a gamechanger in my career. Before Hathoda Tyagi, everyone was thought that I can only play some comic roles but after the release of the show, people recognized me as an actor and believed that I can do serious roles and challenging roles as well.





Q-Among the characters that you have played in your career, which has been your favourite?



A. It's a tough call, my favourite is Hathoda Tyagi but somewhere I love Jaana from 'Stree', so I'm attracted to both Tyagi but I love Jaana more, you know, the character was sweet.



Q- Any filmmaker whose work you admire?



A. I love Shriram Raghvan and his movies and wish I could star in all of his movies and play all his characters. I love his work so much and what he makes.





Q-Being an outsider, your thoughts on nepotism in the film industry?



A. ''My take on nepotism is like every common man, what entire country thinks. Yes, they are in a space where opportunities and work are always there. But still, they have to prove their talent. At the end of the day, none will give you work until and unless you have the capability.'' He said.

Q- Your future projects after 'Rashmi Rocket'?



A: There is 'Bhediya' coming out plus two shows and a movie, so the future looks interesting and I'm very excited about it and currently I'm preparing myself physically and mentally for the work that I have.

