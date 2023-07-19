Dream Girl 2 director clarifies 'it's not a reshoot': We're still left to wrap the shoot

After receiving rave reviews for the first film, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready with Dream Girl 2. The film has been making headlines ever since makers teased a preview. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a woman named Pooja. In a teaser that was released earlier, Pooja was heard interacting with Pathaan, Tiger and Rockstar (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor).

Makers have now shot for a song. While reports claimed that the makers have reshot the film, the director clarified that they are yet to finish the film and there are still some portions left to be filmed.

In an interview, director Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot.”

Dream Girl 2 cast and release date



Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres on August 25, 2023.

