Dream Girl 2: First look of Ananya Panday unveiled before the trailer launch

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The film that has created enough buzz among moviegoers is all set to hit theatres on August 25, and before that, makers are keeping the excitement intact around it by releasing new content regularly.



On Monday, the makers released the first poster of Ananya Pandey who is playing the role of a Pari. More details about her character have been kept under wraps.



Khurrana shared the poster on his Instagram account and wrote, ''Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.''

In the goofy poster, Ayushmann is sneaking from behind the curtain, and Ananya is looking at him with a side-eye. The actress is looking beautiful in a pink kurta. She has accessorised her look with silver jewellery.

The official trailer of the movie will be released on August 1.

After the first instalment of the film witnessed massive success, Khurrana is back as Pooja in the second film. In the teaser released earlier, Ayushmann's character can be heard talking with Pathaan, Tiger, and Rockstar, played by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ekta R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

The movie was earlier slated to be released in July, however, due to some VFX work, the release date of the movie got pushed to August. Addressing the delay, Ekta Kapoor said she wants Khurrana's character to look perfect.

She said, “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for ‘Dream Girl 2’ is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

