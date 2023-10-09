Dhak Dhak trailer: Four unconventional women bikers take us on a unique journey

With Dhak Dhak, Taapsee Pannu turns a producer. Her maiden production’s trailer is finally out and we can’t wait to watch the film already as it stars some of the most daring actors in a fun avatar. Imagine four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to the world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass.

What you can expect from Dhak Dhak

The Dhak Dhak trailer introduces all four characters: Ratna Pathak Shah plays the biker Nani who knows how to shut trolls in her own style. She shares her dream of riding to Khardung La Pass with Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is a travel blogger. When their bike breaks down, they meet up with Dia Mirza, a bike expert who also doubles up as a “jugaadu mechanic”. She plays housewife during the day and a biker at other times. On their journey, they meet up with Sanjana Sanghi's Manjari, who is a first time solo traveller.

As they embark on their bike trip, they face different situations.

Watch Dhak Dhak trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Dia Mirza said, “Our wait is finally over!!! I can’t even begin to tell you how transformative being a part of this story has been. So grateful and so proud. Can’t wait for you to watch it. 4 ordinary women come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures and discovery. #DhakDhak in cinemas 13th October.”

More about Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2023.

