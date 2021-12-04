Deepika Padukone's 'appreciation' post for husband Ranveer Singh will leave you in awe

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never misses out a single chance to express their love for each other publically.



One of the most adorable couples of the B-town, who are now waiting for their next release, Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', is again grabbing the headlines.

Deepika kicked off the weekend with a special post for her husband. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika appreciated her husband by sharing a post, reading, "Nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you`re dumb for not knowing it already." Along with it, the 'Padmavati actor wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost'' and tagged @ranveersingh.





Ranveer and Deepika recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple shared some adorable pictures from their small outing.

Sharing monochrome pictures from their small vacay, Deepika Padukone wrote, "All of my heart - @ranveersingh (sic)."

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, on their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan`s directorial '83'. In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev, Deepika plays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.