Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry

2. Raj -- DK



The creative duo from Andhra Pradesh, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D K, popularly known as Raj and DK, shot into popularity in Bollywood through the movies 99, Shor in The City, and Go Goa Gone. Since the success of their web series The Family Man, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in 2019, the duo has become one of the most sought-after content makers in India. They are known for their unique approach to storytelling and for effectively blending humour, drama, and suspense in their projects. They also created the web series Farzi, for Amazon Prime. This was a riveting scam saga - a sub-genre that is less explored on the Indian silver screen but is growing popular on OTT platforms. The creators will soon be coming up with the third season of The Family Man.



3. Arjun – Kartk



Creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk Nishandar, popularly known as Arjun-Kartk, are two of the most prominent content creators in the Indian entertainment space. They hit the headlines recently for their superhit con-man drama Rafuchakkar. Their next project Taali is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and has already created a massive buzz. Taali will feature former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen in a never-before-seen role. Be it Rafuchakkar or Taali, with their intuitive ability to identify unique themes for their productions, the duo have already provided some top-notch content, which helped them establish themselves among the top-5 list of creators. Some of their other hits include Samantar, the Marathi web series, and Raktanchal streaming on MX Player and Naxalbari streaming on Zee5.



4. Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda



The latest entry to the list is the duo - Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nandawish - who will soon release their debut production venture, Haddi. Though it is their maiden venture, it is expected to be clutter-breaking not just for its unusual theme but its sterling cast headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Raadhika also revealed later that she was involved in key aspects like casting, which, according to her, is one of the key responsibilities of the producers. With their passion and dedication to the craft of storytelling, they are poised to make a strong impact on the Indian cinema scene.



5. Pushkar–Gayathri



The Chennai-based couple, Pushkar and Gayatri, made a remarkable entry into the film industry as directors through the smash-hit Vikram Vedha. The Tamil film featuring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, noted for its genre-defining treatment, thrilling BGM, and intense plot, is now considered to be a cult hit. Later, they remade it in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Subsequently, they entered the world of web content with their production house, Wallwatcher Films, producing Suzhal: The Vortex and the thriller Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, with S J Surya, Laila, and Nassar in lead roles.