'Bridgerton' season 2 to feature this Bollywood song sung by Late Lata Mangeshkar

The second season of the most awaited Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' is all set to premiere this March. And while fans can't wait for the exciting new chapter, here's exciting news for all the Indian fans of the show.

Weeks before the release, the show's musical playlist is officially out and season 2 will feature a cover version of a famous Bollywood song.



The show will include the orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar's 2001 movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' movie, which has been composed by Kris Bowers.

The film starred Bollywood A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor and the songs were composed by Jatin–Lalit, with lyrics by Sameer and Anil Pandey and were sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Reacting to the playlist, 'Bridgerton' showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Tudum, "I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”





Talking about K3G's title track, he told Tudum, "It's a first for Bridgerton — a cover of a Bollywood song called “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” which I’m really excited about. It’s a very beautiful cover."

Apart from this, the upcoming season will also feature a cover version of songs including Nirvana's 'Stay Away', Madonna's 'Material Girl', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', Robyn's 'Dancing on my own', Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta know', Harry Styles' 'Sign of the times', Calvin Harris' 'How Deep is your love' and Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'.