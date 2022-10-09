Blogger, singer and even a pilot? Here're some hidden talents of Amitabh Bachchan

Arguably the most influential Indian actor on the planet, Amitabh Bachchan, has many talents. While we have seen most of his skills on the screen, his fans are yet to discover a few. The actor dons many caps successfully and like a student, he hasn't stopped learning even at the age of 80 (birthday in two days). He is one of the busiest actors today and has over half a dozen films in the pipeline currently. In the span of his five-decade-long career, he has adapted so well to the changing trends and has remained relevant.

As we inch closer to his 80th birthday, WION lists some lesser-known talents of the star that make him better than the rest.

Singer!

Other than showing his mettle in acting, Big B has often impressed fans with his vocal abilities. The star has lent his voice to several tracks, which often featured in his own films. With his song 'Rang Barse', he gave his fans an anthem for the festival of colours, Holi. He also sang other songs like 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Ekla Cholo Re', 'Piddly Si Baatein' and 'Chalo Jane Do' among others.

Blogger!

Did you know Big B has been an avid blogger since the last 14 years? Back in 2008, he started his official blog on Tumblr and started documenting his life. It's been over a decade, he hasn't stopped penning his thoughts for his 'Sr Bachchan' page. He hardly misses a day and treats his blog like like a personal journal diary. If you ever want a sneak peek into his life, just look for his latest blog entry.

Pilot!

Not many know that the Bollywood megastar can also fly aeroplanes. During the grand finale of India's Prime Icon, he disclosed his hidden talent and revealed that at one point in his life he wanted to join the Air Force. "Yes I did take up flying. And if there ever is an emergency and you are in the aircraft, I may be able to land that plane," he said while adding, "provided it's a glider".

Music Composer!

The actor recently turned music composer for the first time in his career for R Balki's film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. In an interview, he revealed that he alone has played all the instruments in the composition and has also recorded it personally.