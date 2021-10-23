Birthday special: Prabhas' character is a mystery in new 'Radhe Shyam' teaser

Prabhas, who turned a year older today, has treated his fans with a unique teaser of his most awaited film 'Radhe Shyam'.



The new teaser gives us a glimpse of Prabhas character Vikramaditya. In the clip, his character looks mysterious and is full of secrets as he claims to "know everything" but he won't tell anyone.

Sharing the teaser Prabhas wrote on Instagram, “Vikramaditya will see you soon… #RadheShyam.”

Interestingly, the previous promotional materials showcased him as a romantic hero, but this one is totally opposite.



The clip shows Prabhas wearing a black tuxedo and is roaming around different places as a voiceover plays in the background, where he says, "I know you, but I won`t tell you. I can feel your heartbreak, but I won`t tell you. I can see your failures but I won`t tell you. I can sense your death but I won`t tell you. I know everything, still, I won`t tell you because it is beyond your understanding." The movie is set in the backdrop of Europe.

It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.



Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, `Radhe Shyam`, which stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022.