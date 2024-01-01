Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unleash cool vibes in new poster
Helmed by the celebrated director Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films, this action-packed flick promises to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024.
As the New Year dawned, fans welcomed 2023 with a burst of excitement, fueled by the much-anticipated announcement of the Pan India film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The prospect of witnessing Bollywood's coolest action duo, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, sharing the screen for the first time has sent ripples of thrill among enthusiasts.
To kick off the year on a lively note, both the actors and the film's makers turned to social media, offering a celebratory toast to the impending cinematic spectacle. Sharing a glimpse from the film, they set the stage for a year that promises not just festivities but also an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience.
The synergy between these two dynamic actors has undoubtedly become the focal point of discussions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the silver screen.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is not a film, but it's a fiesta, a celebration of two generations colliding to rewrite the rules of action! Not just Akshay and Tiger, but the dynamic Prithviraj Sukumaran, will add another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. From jaw-dropping stunts to a storyline that'll keep you hooked, this film is a promise of entertainment that spans across all ages.
The movie will hit the screens in April 2024.