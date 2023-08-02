Award-winning Indian art director Nitin Desai found dead; suicide suspected
Story highlights
Well-kown art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets of iconic films like Lagaan and Devdas, was found dead at his studio in Maharashtra
Well-kown art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets of iconic films like Lagaan and Devdas, was found dead at his studio in Maharashtra
Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets of iconic Bollywood films like Lagaan and Devdas, was found dead at his studio in west Indian state Maharashtra's Raigad district. Desai's ND Studios was a shoot location for several Bollywood films. Media reports suggested that Desai died by suicide, although the police are yet to confirm the news.
Desai had a prolific two decades-long career, having designed sets for some of the most iconic films of Bollywood. He won four National Film Awards for his work in films like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas. He was a frequent collaborator with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar, whose films are known for elaborate sets.
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district: Official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2023
Desai turned film producer in 2003, with a devotional film, Desh Devi Maa Ashapura.
His pet project ND Studios was situated in the outskirts of Mumbai at Karjat and was inaugurated in 2005.
trending now
As the news of his demise came to light, many took to Twitter, now rebranded X, to mourn his sudden death.
Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023
I can't believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating.— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 2, 2023
Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be missed. https://t.co/Nc1V45BZyu
This is really sad & tragic. https://t.co/vS2qbbDbG8— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 2, 2023
More details about his demise are awaited.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.