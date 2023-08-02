ugc_banner

Award-winning Indian art director Nitin Desai found dead; suicide suspected

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Well-kown art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets of iconic films like Lagaan and Devdas, was found dead at his studio in Maharashtra

Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets of iconic Bollywood films like Lagaan and Devdas, was found dead at his studio in west Indian state Maharashtra's Raigad district. Desai's ND Studios was a shoot location for several Bollywood films. Media reports suggested that Desai died by suicide, although the police are yet to confirm the news. 

Desai had a prolific two decades-long career, having designed sets for some of the most iconic films of Bollywood. He won four National Film Awards for his work in films like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas. He was a frequent collaborator with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar, whose films are known for elaborate sets. 

Desai turned film producer in 2003, with a devotional film, Desh Devi Maa Ashapura. 

His pet project ND Studios was situated in the outskirts of Mumbai at Karjat and was inaugurated in 2005. 

As the news of his demise came to light, many took to Twitter, now rebranded X, to mourn his sudden death. 

More details about his demise are awaited. 

