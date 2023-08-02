Award-winning Indian art director Nitin Desai found dead; suicide suspected

Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets of iconic Bollywood films like Lagaan and Devdas, was found dead at his studio in west Indian state Maharashtra's Raigad district. Desai's ND Studios was a shoot location for several Bollywood films. Media reports suggested that Desai died by suicide, although the police are yet to confirm the news.



Desai had a prolific two decades-long career, having designed sets for some of the most iconic films of Bollywood. He won four National Film Awards for his work in films like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas. He was a frequent collaborator with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar, whose films are known for elaborate sets.