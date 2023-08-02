Armaan Malik announces his next English single 'Sleepless Nights'

Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik teased a poster of his upcoming English single. The song is called “Sleepless Nights” and promises to be everything you expect from Armaan. After delivering a string of chart-topping hits like "You," "Control," and "2 Steps," he’s back with yet another fun song.

This is not the first time that the famous singer, who also does Bollywood playbacks in Hindi films, has released an English song. His previous English singles have received as much love as his Hindi songs.

Armaan Malik recently took to social media to unveil the artwork for “Sleepless Nights” before sharing a sneak peek of the song's teaser. Sharing the teaser he captioned, "A sneak peek into what led to Sleepless Nights and Sleepy Days for the past couple of months hehe. Also, the premiere for the music video is now live on my YT channel. Hit the link and tell me how excited you are for this in the comments there 🩵🫶🏻"

Also, the premiere for the music video is now live on my YT channel. Hit the link and tell me how excited you are for this in the comments there 🩵🫶🏻https://t.co/IWDJfX30vS pic.twitter.com/2BnH9bVELK — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 1, 2023

Talking about the same, Armaan mentioned, “Sleepless Nights” is my upcoming English single which drops this Friday on August 4. It’s been a while since I’ve put out an English record after the much-loved “You” (Jan 2022). I’m extremely chuffed with the initial response to the teaser and I just can’t wait for everyone to listen to the full song. We’ve made the song and the music video with a lot of love.”

The song will be out on August 4 on Armaan Malik's YouTube channel.

