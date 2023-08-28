Anand Pandit on telling lesser-heard stories with regional films that are truly pan-Indian

Anand: I can't imagine making a project without Amit ji’s support and blessings. Be it Chehre, where he played a pivotal role or Fakt Mahilao Mate where he graciously appeared in a cameo, he has always been there for me in ways that cannot be summed up in words. His constant support and encouragement means a lot to me. I can't be happier that he launched the trailer of this very special film. WION: Tron Ekka features some of the most refined actors from Gujarati cinema. How did you approach the casting process for Tron Ekka? Anand: It was a unanimous decision to cast the three aces of Gujarati cinema, Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Mitra Gadhvi whose Chhello Divas is still considered to be one of the most popular entertainers. Their chemistry is incredible and the audience loves them. In Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajpriya and Tarjanee Bhadla, we found the perfect leading ladies.

WION: What’s something you look for in a film before you invest in it?



Anand: I view every project from an audience’s point of view and so stories that say something new matter to me. As a producer, I don't want to repeat the cliche that ‘content is king’ but it truly is. Only a compelling story, well-etched characters, and creative execution can make the audience remember a film in the glut of content that we have today. As someone who loves big screen entertainment, I also enjoy making visual extravaganzas but ensure that the production values and grandeur enhance rather than replace strong narratives. Whether it's a building or a film or a series, if the foundation is weak, then it is bound to crash. So I am willing to invest my time and resources in any project where the story is solid and can lend itself to an unforgettable cinematic experience.



WION: What are your thoughts on the rising interest in regional cinema in the Hindi heartland?



Anand: Regional cinema is getting more acceptance from mainstream audiences which marks a promising cultural shift. The audience is getting an insight into local narratives, traditions, and languages and this has created in them a sense of a shared identity and pride which goes beyond narrow parochialism. This trend not only diversifies the cinematic landscape but also amplifies lesser-heard stories. It's a testament to the power of storytelling's ability to bridge gaps and create connections where there were none. While mainstream Hindi cinema retains its allure, the rising interest in regional films highlights a hunger for authenticity and relatability.



WION: What are some of your latest releases?



Anand: As a producer, I want to reach every demographic, every linguistic landscape. I have made films in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Kannada and I am excited to dive deep into the endless diversity that our nation offers and into its treasure trove of untold stories that resonate deeply with everyone. As an industry, we are becoming truly pan-Indian, inclusive and harnessing the relatability of a diverse content to forge new connections. The current slate at Anand Pandit Motion Pictures for instance has Tron Ekka in Gujarati, Baap Manus in Marathi and Love All which is releasing in 6 languages worldwide.