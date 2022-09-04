Amitabh Bachchan dons music composer's hat for R Balki's 'Chup'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has composed music for his close friend and filmmaker R Balki's film 'Chup'. As per the latest report, Big B's official composition has been used as the score for the film's credits.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, the filmmaker shared that the 79-year-old was very touched and ecstatic when he shared that he wants to use his original composition in the film.

Narrating the story to ETimes, Balki said, "It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel."

Balki added, "He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits."

'Chup' stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. It is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. Reports suggest that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.