Alia Bhatt dazzles in silver and gold at the Red Sea Film Festival, see pics

Alia Bhatt looked like a million bucks as she walked the red carpet of the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The actress glowed in a sequined beige gown for a talk during the day and at night wore a floral silver grey gown. The actress shared photos of her two looks on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a bunch of pictures in the beige Rami Kadi gown as she posed at a hotel with the green sea in the backdrop. She captioned the post, “Smile. Sparkle. Saudi.”. Her mom Soni Razdan was among the first ones to comment. She showered the post with hearts and fire emojis.

Several fans of the actress also showered praises on her stunning look and flooded the comments section with compliments. “Iconic beauty. Love her dressing sense,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “her styling is always on point.” One more fan gushed, “So pretty.”



Soon after, pictures of her red carpet appearance in a silver-grey strapless gown also appeared online. The star smiled as she posed for the cameras in the attire from Miss Sohee. Alia paired the gown with a matching baloon sleeve cape and had her hair tied in a loose bun.

Alia Bhatt no tapete vermelho da cerimônia de encerramento do Red Sea International Film Festival hoje. 💜 pic.twitter.com/22Ao2LChBI — Alia Bhatt Brasil (@AliaBhattBrasil) December 7, 2023 ×

Alia was part of the In-Conversation sidebar section which also included the likes of Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Alia Bhatt at "In Conversation with Alia Bhatt" at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023



Talking about the voice modulation and her how to be unconventional with the acting in film #RedSeaIFF23 pic.twitter.com/qJnPngB3HO — Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) December 7, 2023 ×

As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film, Festival earlier said, "The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields."



"They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration - from multihyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life - we can't wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023," he added.



Alia is currently working on her next titled Jigra. The Vasan Bala film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 2024. Alia is a producer of the film and plays the lead role. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.