Akshay Kumar shares poster of Mission Raniganj, adds a 'Bharat' twist to it

Akshay Kumar seems to have cashed in on the speculations around India's name change to Bharat. On Wednesday, the actor dropped the motion poster of his new film Mission Raniganj but fans noticed the altered references to Bharat in his Instagram post.



Mission Raniganj initially had the tagline The Great Indian Rescue. However, now that Akshay revealed the final title with the motion poster on Wednesday, the internet couldn't help but notice how the tentative title made it to the poster right below the final title, but with an interesting alteration.



The Great Indian Rescue was replaced by The Great Bharat Rescue.



The change comes at a time when the country is contemplating renaming India to Bharat. Kumar and the makers clearly cashed in on the ongoing discussion that is happening online.

Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right!



Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.

Teaser out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1o9dMgf3EY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2023 ×

Not just this, an Instagram user pointed out that originally, Akshay wrote in the caption, “Watch the story of India’s true hero…” But it was soon edited to “Bharat's true hero.” The comment read, “Great Indian rescue ko toh Great Bharat Rescue kar diya par caption mein phir bhi *India's* likh diya (He changed Great Indian Rescue to Great Bharat Rescue but the caption still says ‘India’s').” The user then replied to his own comment, “haha kiya change abhi (haha he changed it just now).”



Another user commented, “Yaha bhi Bharat (Bharat here as well) (thinking emoji).” Another wrote, “Sir Chandrayan 3 pe movie kab a rhaa hai (Sir when is the movie on Chandrayaan 3 coming)."



About the film Mission Raniganj



The rescue drama, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film's teaser will drop on Thursday, and it is slated to release in cinemas on October 6.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE