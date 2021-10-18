Akshay Kumar admits mistake after ex officer points out problem in 'Gorkha' poster

Akshay Kumar recently admitted mistakes on the poster of his upcoming film ‘Gorkha’.

It so happened that the Bollywood star featured in the poster as the film is based on the life of Major General ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. On Friday, Akshay Kumar released the poster of Gorkha where he can be seen holding a khukri or a curved knife.

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan

Soon after the poster came out, a former Gorkha Regiment officer, Manik M Jolly, pointed out a mistake in the poster. He wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from the inner side of the blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks.”

Akshay Kumar acknowledged the mistake in the poster and also sought further assistance. “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated,” he wrote back.

Akshay, meanwhile, has 'Sooryavanshi' in the lineup.