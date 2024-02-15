Actor Nitish Bharadwaj files complaint against estranged wife, accuses her of mental harassment

Indian actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the hit TV show Mahabharata, has filed a police complaint against his estranged wife, Smita Bharadwaj. In the report filed, the actor has claimed that Smita, who is an IAS, has been harassing him mentally and is not allowing him to meet his daughters.



As per Free Press Journal, Nitish has approached the police commissioner of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra. In the written complaint against his estranged wife, he has accused her of harassing him mentally.

Confirming the news, the Bhopal Police Commissioner said as per India Today, "We have received a complaint from Nitish Bharadwaj. We are investigating the matter and trying to find out the facts.''

His IAS wife Smita is currently posted in Bhopal.

In the complaint filed, he has also accused her wife of child abduction As per several reports, his wife has changed the girl's school without informing him, and he has no whereabouts of them.



Nitish and his wife Smita filed for divorce in 2019 after 12 years of marriage. They got married in 2009 and are parents to twin daughters, Devyani and Shivranjani.