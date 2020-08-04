Kareena Kapoor on nepotism: You are enjoying our films so it's the audience that makes or breaks us

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last month, Bollywood industry has been receiving a lot of flak for supporting nepotism and not being too encouraging towards people without any filmy background. From Kapoors to Khans, this debate has targetted almost all filmy families.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Kareena has now opened up on the insider-outsider debate. She said that instead of people understanding the issue, they are only attacking.

She said, “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way.”

Kareena said that she does not look at her journey as having got opportunities just because of her lineage. “It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes in a train with just Rs 10 in his pocket. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it,” she said.

Kareena then pointed out names like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar -- who have been extremely successful even though they did not have any filmy backing. Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' announced, to release in 2021

She said, “The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don’t go). Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.”

Kareena said that those coming from film families work just as hard as outsiders. “The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars whom you (the audience) have chosen, whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are enjoying our films and watching them. So, it’s the audience that makes or breaks us,” she added.

