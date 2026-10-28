Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has spoken out in support of the ongoing protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University, where several students are on a hunger strike demanding the restoration of elections to the union, which was dissolved in 2006.

In a video shared on his Facebook, Shah called himself a 'dimagi naxal', a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Independence Day, which sparked a political row.

Naseeruddin Shah reacts to Jamia Millia protest, calls himself, ‘dimagi Naxal’

Shah, who has always been a strong critic of the BJP government, has once again lashed out without taking any names directly. Referring to the ongoing protest and drawing parallels to the earlier protests in JNU, the actor mentioned titles such as 'anti-national' and 'tukde-tukde gang'.

''I say with pride, I am a Dimagi Naxal. Apart from Dimagi Naxal, I don't know what other titles the chowkidar has given to people like me - anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and what not. If there is any tukde-tukde gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government,'' he said in a video.

Questioning the NDA government, Shah said, ‘’And I want to ask this government a question - What else will you do? How much more will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy educational institutions and to put our democracy in danger?"

Saying that the government has a platoon of foolish and dishonest people you have gathered around you, how far will you go?, the actor said, '' First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now the oppression being inflicted on students in Jamia Millia, will be remembered. Everything will be remembered.''

The new video comes days after Shah heavily criticised the BJP government over ongoing student protests at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

In a video shared, the actor said,"The BJP, the bloody jhooti party, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies."

