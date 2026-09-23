/Kartik Aaryan seeks Lalbaugcha Raja’s blessings after National Award win for Chandu Champion

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating a major milestone in his acting career with immense gratitude. After winning the National Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Chandu Champion, the actor wasted no time and went to seek the blessings at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday.

Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

On September 23 (Wednesday), Kartik Aaryan was seen at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, carrying his National Award and offering it at the feet of the deity. He wore a traditional blue kurta with pyjamas and sought Bappa’s blessings. He also shared a picture from his recent visit on his official Instagram account and wrote, “My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you, Bappa!”

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Kartik Aaryan wins National Award for Best Actor in a leading role

On September 22 (Tuesday), Kartik Aaryan marked a milestone by receiving the National Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion. He shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won the award for the horror-thriller film Bramayugam.

As soon as the ceremony concluded, Aaryan took to social media to share the happy moment with his followers. He shared a picture with his parents, who accompanied him to the National Award ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

He later shared a video of his big moment after his name was called on stage to receive the award. Kartik wrote a long caption, which read, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor in an environment where people laugh at such dreams and move on. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness.”

He further added, “A dream of a small-town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor 🎖️ ‘Chandu nahi, champion hai main’ 🥹💪 I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time.”

“The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone - my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey,” he added.

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