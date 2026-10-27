/Imran Khan gets relief from Bombay High Court, will not leave India till next hearing

Actor Imran Khan has received interim relief from the Bombay High Court and will not have to leave India until the hearing on his petition is concluded. Khan, an American citizen, holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

The actor was served a Leave India Notice (LIN) over his participation in a CJP protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was given a deadline of October 28 to leave the country. The court has adjourned the hearing to November 2.

Has Imran Khan got relief from Bombay High Court?

On Oct 10, actor Imran Khan participated in a protest in Mumbai at August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and was detained subsequently.

Following this, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that he could violate OCI rules by taking part in the protest when he's not an Indian citizen.

Now, the actor has been granted relief from the Bombay High Court as it has directed that the Oct 14 notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) be kept on hold till November 2.

The Central government's counsel requested an adjournment till Monday, November 2. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing for the Centre also assured the Court that no coercive action would be taken against Khan till then, as per Bar and Bench.

Following this, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that he could violate OCI rules by taking part in the protest when he's not an Indian citizen.

Now, the actor has been granted relief from the Bombay High Court as it has directed that the Oct 14 notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) be kept on hold till November 2.

The Central government's counsel requesting an adjournment till Monday, November 2.The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing for the Centre also assured the Court that no coercive action would be taken against Khan till then, as per Bar and Bench.

"ASG seeks time. Matter stands over to November 2 at 3 pm. The order under challenge shall be kept in abeyance till the next date," the Court said.

On Oct 17, the actor filed a petition seeking quashing of the ‘Leave India Notice.’ In his petition, Khan has said that the authorities have bypassed his statutory rights as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and acted in a hasty response to political social media campaigns. In his plea, Khan has further contended that the notice fails to identify the legal provision allegedly breached, seeking clarity on the exact provision violated by his action.

"An untested allegation of minor, bailable offences cannot form the basis for removing a person from the country he has called home for virtually his entire life," the plea states.