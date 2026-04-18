/Glory trailer out: Fans praise Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu’s sports crime drama | Watch

The makers have unveiled the trailer of Glory, an intense sports crime drama, starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu in the lead. Backed by Netflix, the series is set against a high-pressure sporting backdrop and blends ambition, revenge, and mystery. The trailer was released on Friday, sending fans into a frenzy.

Glory trailer

The clip showcases a layered narrative that goes beyond family tensions and teases a world where each character is driven by personal stakes. The series follows brothers Dev (Divyenndu) and Ravi (Pulkit Samrat), who return to their hometown seeking answers after a brutal attack on their sister Gudiya, played by Jannat Zubair, and the suspicious death of an Olympic boxer. As they dig deeper, they find themselves entangled in a web of betrayal, power struggles, and long-buried secrets.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read:

The trailer also features Sikandar Kher as Kookie Gulati, who emerges as a dominant force in Shaktigarh, while Ashutosh Rana can be seen as Viju Sanghwan, a fierce boxing rival. Sayani Gupta’s Joyna is seen investigating the mysterious death of Nihal, while Kashmira Pardeshi’s Bharti also appears in a pivotal role.

Alongside Samrat and Divyenndu, actor Suvinder Vicky also leads the series as Raghubir Singh, a boxing coach chasing Olympic glory while struggling to hold his fractured family together.

Also Read:

Sharing about the Glory, Tanya Bami, Director, Series, India at Netflix, said, "With Glory, we set out to do something truly first-of-its-kind: a sports crime thriller that asks what ambition, legacy, truth, and revenge really mean when they collide at the highest stakes. Set against the fiercely competitive world of boxing and the thirst for Olympic gold, Glory goes far beyond conventional sports drama, layering intense emotion with a suspense-driven core that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. With Karan Anshuman's singular creative vision at the helm, and an exceptional ensemble in Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Survinder Vicky, Sikander Kher, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, and Jannat Zubair, we believe this series will be the perfect binge watch."

Creator and director Karan Anshuman added, “At its heart, Glory is about the pursuit of Olympic gold - the most exalted idea of physical achievement - and the darkness that can gather around that dream. The series explores how inherited ambition, violence, and hunger for greatness can corrupt everything around it.”

Also Read:

Also Read:

Fans reactions

Reacting to the trailer, one user said, "Goosebumps in every frame." Praising the actors, another fan said, "Solid cast (Ashutosh Rana, Sikander Kher, Yashpal Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Divyendu etc), and if Suvinder Vicky is in it, I'm definitely watching it." "Looks so promising, soo freaking excited to see jannat on Netflix," read another comment. "Wonderful trailer of Glory. I hope this series gonna be a super hit," said another.

About Glory