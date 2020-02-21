'Bhoot' vs 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal's send each other warm wishes on social media

They may be clashing at the Box office this Friday, but a day earlier Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal bromance on social media grabbed everyone's attention.



Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' release on February 21 and there is a lot of buzz around both these films. Read WION's interview with Vicky Kaushal here.



On Thursday, Khurrana shared a picture of himself and Kaushal on Twitter and wrote, "Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan, Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann. Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan."

Responding to Khurrana, Kaushal wrote, "Love is love!" and added a rainbow emoji to the tweet. Alternatively, the `Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor also shared a picture of himself with Khurrana from a photoshoot and wrote, "Kal se aapke nazdeeki cinema gharo mei! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Bhoot."

While Ayushmann Khurrana`s `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` can be seen as a progressive take on the homosexuality, Kaushal`s `Bhoot: The Haunted Ship` is a horror flick revolving around a haunted ship.

The two actors are considered top actors of Bollywood and lauded for their performances and film choices. Both, in fact, won the prestigious Best Actor National Film Award in 2019 and have often been compared to each other.