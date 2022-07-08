OTT release dates of 'Blonde', 'Persuasion', 'What We Do in the Shadows': Check where to watch

OTT platforms are gaining more and more popularity among audiences with each passing day. It started to gain viewers in the COVID-19 lockdown as cinemas were shut and people were at their homes. The platforms are widely used by people across the world as they are very convenient to use, where in one can watch their favourite shows and movies anywhere and anytime and also the platforms are budget-friendly. Many films were directly released on the OTT platforms itself. Web series like 'Mirzapur' and films like 'Shershah' and many other gained immense popularity. Now, movies like 'Blonde', 'Persuasion', 'What We Do In The Shadows' and 'The Gray Man' are all set to release on the OTT platforms. Let's see when and where to watch them.

Blonde OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online

'Blonde' is the fictional biography of Marilyn Monroe, who was a very popular American actress, model and singer. She was born on June 1, 1926, and died on August 4, 1962. The movie is directed by Andrew Dominik and stars Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale Julianne Nicholson and others. The film will be releasing on Netflix on September 23, 2022. It started it's production in 2019 and even though there is much time in it's release, the hype and popularity around it has already begun.

'Persuasion' OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online

'Persuasion' has been directed by Carrie Cracknell and the screenplay is by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. The film stars Cosmo Jarvis, Dakota Johnson, Richard E Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Henry Golding. It is based on a novel which is of the same name 'Persuasion'. The film will be releasing on Netflix on July 15. American series, being dubbed or even their remakes in languages like Korean, German, Turkish, etc. have started to gain immense popularity nowadays.

'What We Do In The Shadows' OTT release date: Where to watch this series online

'What We Do In the Shadows' Season 4 is all set to be released on the OTT platform. After having three successful seasons the web series has gained much popularity. It is a vampire-based mockumentary which is based on the popular film by Taika Waititi. The series will be released on Disney Hotstar on July 13. It stars Ayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou. The dangerous yet humorous vampires all together would be a treat to watch.

'The Gray Man' OTT release date: Where to watch this series online

'The Gray Man' is one of the most awaited releases, especially in India. It stars superstar Chris Evans, who has millions of fans around the world. It will release on Netflix on July 15, 2022. It is also one of the most expensive films made by Netflix as it has a budget of 200 Million dollars. As soon as the trailer was released by Netflix, a lot of hype was created and people became excited to watch the film. The film also stars Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling.

It is a treat for audiences, because of so many OTT releases in the coming days. People around the globe are very excited to watch their favourite stars in films and web series and also watch the latest seasons of popular shows. Netflix has a lot of new releases lined up and is also one of the most viewed platforms.