BLACKPINK's Jennie to headline 2026 Mad Cool Festival in Spain?

BLACKPINK member Jennie is busy performing and touring the world for her concert, but she is also grabbing the headlines for other reasons as well. The K-pop idol has been named as the headliner for Spain's Mad Cool Festival in 2026, reportedly becoming the only K-pop artist included in next year's lineup.

Netizens' reaction to BLACKPINK member Jennie being part of the Spain festival

According to the lineup released, Jennie will be headlining on July 9, the show of a four-day festival, which will take place from July 8 to July 11 in Madrid next year. Apart from Jennie, other renowned artists who will be performing at the festival include Zara Larsson, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Hoonine, Kings of Leon, and Lorde, among others.

Soon after the news was dropped, netizens took to social media to express their excitement. One user wrote, "JENNIE is set to make history as the FIRST K-pop act to headline the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, on July 9th next year. One of the biggest and most famous music festivals in Europe. It has been held annually in Madrid, Spain, since 2018."

Another user wrote, "From Coachella Festival to now Mad Cool Festival! As JENNIE is set to make HISTORY as the FIRST K-pop act to headline the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, on July 9TH, 2026."

"Hear me out, Jennie is performing at a festival in Spain, so what if she releases a Spanish song in the meantime?" wrote the third user.

All about Mad Cool Festival

Mad Cool is a music festival held annually in Madrid, Spain, since 2016. It chiefly features pop, rock, and indie music, as well as various DJs and electronic music performers. The 2016 and 2017 events took place in the Caja Mágica. The organisation then moved the festival to an open-air space in Valdebebas.