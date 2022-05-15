Birthday special: Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to all her fans with a new song 'Tu Hain Mera'

Evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit turned a year older today. As a token of love for all her millions of fans out there, Dixit shared a special gift.



Marking the special day, the Indian beauty shared her second song titled 'Tu Hain Mera'. Dixit released her first single 'Candle' last year, which was dedicated to all the covid-19 frontline workers.

The new song is dedicated to all her fans around the world who have been showering Dixit with love, encouragement and wishes today and throughout the years.

The 'Kalank' actress shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, ''Thanks for all your amazing birthday wishes. Wanted to thank all of you for all the love you have shown me today and throughout time. Here’s my return gift: presenting #TuHaiMera. To many more years together!''



The video starts off showing Madhuri reading all the messages and letters she got from her fans. In the video, the actress is looking breathtaking in different outfits as she performs her song that will leave you awestruck.

Soon after the video was shared, fans and her friends from the industry quickly filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.



Meanwhile, Madhuri made her OTT debut recently with Netflix 'The Fame Game' and will soon star in quirky family drama 'Maja Maa' on Amazon Prime videos.