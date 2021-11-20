Big clash! Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release delayed, now to clash with Yash starrer 'KGF 2'

Aamir Khan's one of the most awaited movies 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film will finally open in theatres on April 14, next year.



The movie was earlier slated to release on Christmas this year, but the makers postponed the movie to Valentine’s day 2022 and now it looks like, that didn’t work out either.

WION exclusive! CarryMinati: My alter ego made me from being invisible to widely recognized

Sharing the news on the official Instagram of Aamir Khan Productions, the announcement read, “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :)”

The new date will see another big clash, as the KGF 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt will release on the same date.



Taran Adarsh announced the news of the films' clash at the box office, tweeted: "The big clash... 14 April 2022 will witness the clash of the two biggies: Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF2... Aamir Khan versus Yash."

Shocking age gap! Akshay Kumar's heroines are getting younger with each of his films

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ.



The movie shoot went on floors back in October 2019 and reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.