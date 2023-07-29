Bhuvan Bam all set to lend his voice for an international animated series

Bhuvan Bam, India's most acclaimed content creator and now a successful actor, continues to reach new heights in his career. As per sources, following the massive success of his show, Taaza Khabar, which ranked as the third most-watched show of 2023, Bhuvan Bam is all set to enchant young audiences by lending his voice to the lead character in an upcoming international animated series.

The highly anticipated animated series is scheduled to stream at the end of this year on a digital platform. Known for his exceptional talent and charismatic presence, Bhuvan Bam is poised to take young viewers on a captivating journey filled with imagination, adventure, and valuable life lessons.

With an outstanding track record of success, Bhuvan Bam has left an indelible impact on the digital landscape. His previous show, Taaza Khabar, received an overwhelming response from viewers, amassing over 23.5 million views. This resounding success propelled the show to become the 7th most popular OTT show of all time, a testament to Bhuvan's unparalleled creativity and storytelling prowess.

Bhuvan has been leaving speculations on social media with stories of him dubbing from the said series and has been spending time at the studio for the past few weeks. The show is a fun-filled animated drama series targeted towards young kids and teenagers.

Said the source, “Bhuvan has been spending time at the recording studio for the last 3 weeks. He worked with s voice coach ahead of recording. He’s known for embodying different roles and characters right from the start when he started with content on YouTube. This is his space and something he excels in. The show came to Bhuvan and because it connects with a huge young audience base, it was an instant yes for him”.

