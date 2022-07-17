Beyonce disapproved looking thin on 'Austin Powers In Goldmember' 2002 poster

Singer-actress Beyonce starred in `Austin Powers In Goldmember` in 2002 as Foxxy Cleopatra. She wanted to stay true to herself and her character`s image as she looked too skinny in the film`s poster.

The film`s makeup artist Kate Biscoe stated that the singer mentioned that she looked too skinny on the movie poster, reports Deadline.

"She says, `You made me too skinny. It`s not me,`" Biscoe said.

"Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, `Okay, we`ll fix that.` She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, `Is that the first time that you`ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?`"

"He was like, `Yes. It`s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.` Of course they did it because it`s Beyonce!"

`Austin Powers In Goldmember` was the second movie she starred in. At the time Beyonce was still building a solo career and was on her way to becoming the powerhouse she is today.

Beyonce isn`t the first, and won`t be the last. Kate Winslet is known for advocating against such practices.

