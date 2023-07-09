Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's movie is a complicated love story

After a long wait, the trailer for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Bawaal is out. Makers launched the trailer in Dubai in an event attended by the entire team of the movie. The movie will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

The movie, which is directed by Dangal and Chhichhore fame Nitesh Tiwari, is said to be a love story with lots of drama.

More about the trailer

The trailer revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), who is a self-obsessed history teacher, and her better half, Nisha (Janvhi Kapoor), and their epic love story. The almost 2-minute clip starts in Lucknow, a town in north India, and ends in Europe, where World War II began. Sounds interesting? Let's find out more.

Ajay, aka Ajju Bhaiya, is a man whose only focus is his perfect image. He soon meets Nisha and falls for her on the first date. Soon they get married, and Ajju (Varun) takes his wife Nisha on a honeymoon to Europe. However, their lives take a drastic turn when they visit Adolf Hitler's city. Their love story starts getting strained as both of them get to know each other.

Watch the trailer here.

Talking about the movie, Varun said, ''Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha.''

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was earlier slated to release in theatres in October this year. However, the makers planned to release the film directly on Amazon Prime on July 21.

