Barbie Vs Oppenheimer: What do critics say about Margot Robbie's film? Who will win the box office battle?

Get ready for the biggest clash of the year! Undoubtedly, this summer belongs to movie buffs. Just two weeks after seeing Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, movie buffs are waiting for the next two biggies of Hollywood - Barbie & Oppenheimer.

The two most anticipated films of the year from the two ace directors Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig are coming out on the same day, and the audience just can't keep calm with the big question looming around which movie they should watch first. Since the embargo has lifted, the first reviews of both films are out. And so far, both films have garnered impressive reactions from critics.

Talking about Nolan's Oppenheimer, the film garnered a 92 per cent score on the review aggregation platform, Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has garnered an impressive 89% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What critics are saying about Greta Gerwig's movie?

The film, which stars Margot and Ryan as Barbie and Ken, respectively, has gotten an overwhelming response from the critics, who have called the plot of the film hysterically funny.

What is Barbie all about?

Directed by Greta, the movie follows the story of Barbie and Ken, who are expelled from Barbie Land due to their imperfections, and together they will explore the real world. The movie is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Apart from Margot and Ryan, the movie stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell among others.

What critics have to say about Barbie:

BBC's Nicholas Barber writes, ''It’s not just a genuinely funny and warm-hearted live-action comedy — and there aren’t many of those around these days — but an art-house passion project so bold, inventive and politically charged that it is sure to be nominated for all sorts of awards. Barbie as the best picture nominee at the 2024 Oscars? I wouldn’t bet against it.''

Hollywood Report's David Rooney writes, "Gerwig delights in the richness and weirdness of her material in this clever send-up of Barbie dolls and their fraught legacy. It’s impressive how much the director, known for her shrewd and narratively precise dramas, has fit into a corporate movie. Barbie is driven by jokes — sometimes laugh-out-loud, always chuckle-worthy — that poke light fun at Mattel, prod the ridiculousness of the doll’s lore and gesture at the contradictions of our sexist society. … However smartly done Gerwig’s Barbie is, an ominousness haunts the entire exercise. … The muddied politics and flat emotional landing of Barbie are signs that the picture ultimately serves a brand.''

Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Which movie will win at the box office?

Oppenheimer is based on the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb," The film is dark, thrilling, and serious, whereas Barbie is a rom-com based on the famous Mattel doll. Both films are expected to garner impressive numbers at the box office, but as per reports, Barbie might overshadow Nolan's atomic bomb thriller.

As per Variety, Barbie will claim the top spot over Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer, which is aiming to collect a solid $50 million from 3,600 cinemas through Sunday. Universal is backing the R-rated historical biopic, which costs $100 million.



Meanwhile, Barbie is expected to garner a huge $95 million to $110 million from 4,200 North American theatres in the opening weekend.

