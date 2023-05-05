Viral video | Backstreet Boys’ AJ and Kevi 'return favour' by throwing underwear

After a long gap of 13 years, the American boy band group Backstreet Boys gave a rocking performance in Mumbai. The band returned to India as part of their DNA World Tour 2023, and on Thursday, May 4, they performed at Jio Gardens in BKC in Mumbai. The photos and videos of their performance are all over the internet. They kicked off the concert with the song "I Wanna Be With You" and went on to perform their hits, including "Backstreet’s Back", "I Want It That Way", "Get Down", "Incomplete", "As Long As You Love Me", "Drowning", "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" and "Larger Than Life," among others.

Multiple photos and videos have gone viral. However, the one moment that has gone crazily viral online is of band members AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, who threw their underwear at the jam-packed crowd.



In the video that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, all the bandmates are changing their costumes when AJ McLean and Kevin come out of the box carrying their white underwear.



Walking on the extended stage, he and Kevin Richardson are having a light chit-chat with the audience when he asks the exited concertgoers whether they should throw his underwear or not.



In the clip, he can be seen roaming on the stage carrying the garment until he eventually throws it away. In the video, AJ says, "Remember that time you would throw your panties at us? Tonight, Kevin and I would like to return the favour, ladies."



Watch the viral video here.



Sharing the video, one Twitter user wrote, ''Not at them changing in a box on stage and giving their underwear to fans... 🤣🤣👏👏 #BACKSTREETSBACKINMNL #BackstreetBoys #BSBinManila.''

This is not the first time when the bandmates have done this kind of thing. Earlier this year during their concert in Manila, one of the members threw their underwear at their fans.

The boy band comprises five members – Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.



Meanwhile, the concert was a starry night and many Bollywood celebrities marked their attendance at the concert – from Shraddha Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, Meezaan Jafri and Malaika Arora among others. Read here.