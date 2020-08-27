Baby alert! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

In an announcement posted on twitter, Anushka shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Virat and captioned it: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” as she flaunted her baby bump.

In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed casually as Anushka wears a polka dotted short dress with no makeup and a wide grin on her face.

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. The two are currently at their Mumbai residence.

Anushka was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post that, several projects of hers as a producer has rolled out -- Paatal Lok, Bulbbul.

Virat, meanwhile, is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

