Timeline of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romance as they announce pregnancy
Today, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surprised their fans as they announced that they will be welcoming their first child in January 2021.
Starting from their first commercial to the secret wedding, here's a look at Virushka's fairy love story:
The Beginning
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time in 2013, for a TV commercial. By recalling his first meeting with Anushka Sharma, Virat said, ''when I met her for the first time, I immediately cracked a joke.” and by talking further he added that he was very nervous and didn’t know what else to do at that moment - ''I was just there - standing, being all nervous and jittery.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Love Blossoms
After the commercial shoot, Anushka and Virat were spotted together many times. He’d come and visit her on the sets of her films and she was snapped cheering him on during matches, and then rumours about them dating started doing the rounds. Virat was the first who confirmed the news of them dating when he blew a kiss during a match against Sri Lanka.
(Photograph:Twitter)
First Public Appearance
Virat and Anushka made their first red carpet appearance together at the Vogue Beauty Awards in July 2015. The following year, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to praise Anushka’s first outing as a producer with 'NH10'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Breakup
In the year 2016, the reports came out that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma relationship is going through a rough patch and they had broken up to focus on their careers. That year, fans started trolling her for Virat's bad performance. Kohli took to social media to stop the fans from blaming Anushka for his bad performance during the World Cup semi-final match. However, after months of rumours, the couple was spotted having a great time at Yuvraj’s Singh’s wedding in Goa.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Secret Wedding
After dating for almost 4 years, the couple finally took their vows in a secret ceremony on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends.
(Photograph:Twitter)
To be parents
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to be parents soon. In an announcement posted on twitter, Anushka shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Virat and captioned it: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” as she flaunted her baby bump.