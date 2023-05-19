Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana no more

Sad news for the Khurrana family as Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father died today. P Khurrana was a famous astrologer and had authored many books on the subject.

News of his death came out as the Khurrana family issued a statement that reads: "Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground.” P Khurrana was suffering from heart problems but the reason for his death hasn’t been revealed.

P Khurrana was the reason why Ayushmann added the double ‘n’ and double ‘r’ in his name. In a post earlier, Ayushmann said that his father had suggested this particular spelling for his name.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurrana has also issued a statement. It reads: “It’s with deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

This is a developing story. We are waiting for more details.

