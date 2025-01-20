Great news for actress Apoorva Arora as her short film Lipstick has been nominated for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival. Known for memorable performances in films and shows, Apoorva’s film takes on the difficult topic of mental health and what unresolved trauma can do to an individual.

In the film Lipstick, Apoorva plays the role of a girl named Diksha, a character whose journey of healing and self-discovery will resonate with the audience. Her dedication to the role, inspired by real-life experiences, has won her widespread acclaim and has now earned Lipstick a spot at the film festival.

Apoorva Arora on Lipstick's nomination

Full of gratitude for the nomination, Apoorva Arora told WION, "Lipstick' is more than just a story - it's a beacon of hope for those bravely fighting mental health battles. To see our project resonate with others is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling. This recognition fuels my desire to keep shining a light on mental wellness and healing, sparking vital conversations that inspire positive change."

She added, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for this nomination."

The prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025 will take place in April. This will be the 15th edition of the film festival which celebrates films and new stories told in the year.

Apoorva’s other projects

In addition to Lipstick, Apoorva Arora will next be seen in the film Nazariya, directed by Palash Muchhal. The movie is about Down Syndrome and is expected to be released in early 2025. It also features Bhavya Shah and Dhiraj Sanap.

She was last seen in Family Aaj Kal, a slice-of-life TV show by Parikshit Joshi.