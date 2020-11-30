Anushka Sharma looks pretty as a peach in new picture from set

Anushka Sharma is glowing and how. In a new picture from the set, the Bollywood actress who is currently pregnant with her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, was seen in a pretty pink coloured dress.

Busy with brand commitments, Anushka stepped out after a long time to finish ad shoots before she goes in for labour. On multiple occasions, Anushka was seen sporting her baby bump proudly.

In a new picture from the set, Anushka is seen in a pink dress where she cradles her baby bump and smiles with the on-set staff that can be seen wearing masks and protective gears.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first baby that is due in January.

Meanwhile, Anushka revealed that she plans to get back to filming after the birth of her first child. In an interview with Bombay Times, the Bollywood actress revealed: "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life."