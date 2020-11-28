Anushka Sharma on resuming work post-delivery: 'Working for as long as I live'

Anushka Sharma is giving everyone serious maternity fashion goals since the actress is back to work in Mumbai. She recently got candid about her professional status once she delivered her baby in January.



In an interview with Bombay Times, Anushka said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Talking about her return in the time of the pandemic, she said ''It’s been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I’m happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy."



Mom-to-be also talked about the safety precaution she has been taking at the sets, ''I had to be fully sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I was shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful to understand all the COVID-19 precautions being taken.



"I’m thankful to everyone for putting all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and life has to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precaution which is what I have done in my case,” she added.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January 2021, the couple announced the news on their Instagram a while back.