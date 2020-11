White and blue

Just days after the announcement, Anushka Sharma posted a beautiful picture in which, she can be seen peacefully looking at her baby bump with a soft smile. Wearing a white flowy top with printed blue bottoms, Anushka's maternity glow was hhard to miss. ''Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is'' she wrote as the caption.

(Photograph:Instagram)