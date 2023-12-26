Ankita Lokhande reveals how she reacted after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scenes in films

Ankita Lokhande, amidst her journey in Bigg Boss 17, took a trip down memory lane and revealed how she reacted after seeing her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scene in Shuddh Desi Romance and PK.

In a recent BB17 episode, she shared, "He had booked an entire hall. He knew that I would get miffed." She described her response during the screening, saying, "I saw it and my nails were like this," gesturing to her nails digging into the seat. "The entire movie got over and I went back and cried a lot."

Ankita candidly shared how such scenes affected her emotional state and her relationship. "To see your boyfriend kissing someone else…," she stopped as she was unable to articulate the emotional turmoil she experienced.

Ankita also affirmed that Sushant sought her permission before such scenes, acknowledging, "Main career mein kisi ke nahi aa sakti but dekhna alag cheez hai (I can’t come in between someone’s career but it’s a different thing to watch it)." She recounted a similar distressing experience while watching Sushant's scenes with Anushka Sharma in PK, revealing, "Even in PK, mereko chakkar aa gaye the (I had fainted)."

Check it out below!

Responding to inquiries about their relationship timeline, Ankita revealed that she and Sushant were together until the release of his 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.