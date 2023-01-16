Amanda Seyfried suffers wardrobe malfunction at Critics Choice Awards, says 'I'm going to take off my dress'
Amanda Seyfried stepped out for the Critics' Choice Awards in a blingy golden metallic dress from Dior. Amanda accessorized her dress with a diamond necklace and added more drama to her look with her red lipstick.
Amanda Seyfried showed up at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in a stunning gold metallic dress. Amanda Seyfried, who won her first Critics Choice Award, had a wardrobe malfunction, but she handled it well.
Amanda showed up at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in a Dior Haute Couture dress. The dramatic chiffon piece featured a twisted knot in the front, and the design was stunning, but it was extremely difficult to carry.
While talking about her dress during her red-carpet interview, Amanda told Access Hollywood that the vintage piece was "ripping and actually breaking."
Amanda joked, "I'm just going to take off my dress," as she adjusted her sleeves that were falling from her arm.
Mama mia not the sleeve! #CriticsChoice #AmandaSeyfried pic.twitter.com/MPgkMTJbZ3— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) January 16, 2023
Despite all the problems she faced, The 'Mank' actress said, "Honestly, it’s old, but it’s beautiful!''
The complicated piece from Dior's spring-summer 2020 collection was made from just one piece of fabric and featured off-shoulder sleeves that came from the twisted design in between.
During the award show, when Amanda took the stage to accept the Best Actress award, she was seen holding her dress from the back. And later, when 'The Dropout' won the Best Limited Series, she again went on stage with her whole team, but this time she was wearing a jacket over her dress to be on the safe side and also opened her hair, apparently to cover the broken part of her dress.
However, the night was very special for Amanda as she took her first Critics Choice Award in the Best Actress in a Movie or Miniseries category for her critically acclaimed performance in 'The Dropout.' This was Amanda's third Critics' Choice Award nomination.