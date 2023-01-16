Amanda Seyfried suffers wardrobe malfunction at Critics Choice Awards, says 'I'm going to take off my dress'

Amanda Seyfried showed up at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in a stunning gold metallic dress. Amanda Seyfried, who won her first Critics Choice Award, had a wardrobe malfunction, but she handled it well.



Amanda showed up at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in a Dior Haute Couture dress. The dramatic chiffon piece featured a twisted knot in the front, and the design was stunning, but it was extremely difficult to carry.



While talking about her dress during her red-carpet interview, Amanda told Access Hollywood that the vintage piece was "ripping and actually breaking."

Amanda joked, "I'm just going to take off my dress," as she adjusted her sleeves that were falling from her arm.

Despite all the problems she faced, The 'Mank' actress said, "Honestly, it’s old, but it’s beautiful!''



The complicated piece from Dior's spring-summer 2020 collection was made from just one piece of fabric and featured off-shoulder sleeves that came from the twisted design in between.