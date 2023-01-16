SS Rajamouli hails his motherland India in his speech as RRR wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023, watch

On Sunday night, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his film 'RRR' brought laurels for India as it won two categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. RRR, which has been having a dream run at the US box office, took home two awards- Best Foreign Film Award and Best Song award for the smash hit 'Naatu Naatu'. Rajamouli was present at the awards ceremony and went up on stage to receive the award for the Best Foreign Language Film and gave a rousing speech which is now being hailed by his fans back home.



The official Twitter handle of 'RRR' shared Rajamouli's speech soon after the win where the filmmaker can be heard praising his country. "Mera Bharat Mahaan ( My country India is the greatest)," said Rajamouli and added "Jai Hind" before exiting the stage.

"RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards. Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! Mera Bharath Mahaan #RRRMovie," read the caption of the video.

In his winning speech, Rajamouli dedicated the award to the women in his life. "To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandani, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, just there smile is enough to light my life up."

Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR takes home two awards including Best Song



Several fans hailed Rajamouli's speech including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who wrote on her Instagram stories, "Since Indians are declared the highest earning/most successful community in the USA and most places to be honest, many are wondering how do we do this even after starting from a scratch…most of it comes from our strong family system…we really get a lot of emotional + financial + mental support from our families…and families are build, nurtured and glued together by women."