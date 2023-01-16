Critics Choice Awards 2023: Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser win top honours, checkout full list of winners

The 28th Critics Choice Awards are underway at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Each year, the awards ceremony honours the best in film and television. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has been leading the film nominations this year with 14 nods meanwhile 'Abbott Elementary' has earned six nominations in the television categories. The early winner of the night was SS Rajamouli's RRR which took home the Best Foreign Language Film award. The film's hit song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original song award.

Chelsea Handler is hosting the award ceremony. Special awards will be presented to Janelle Monáe, who will receive the See Her award, while Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards:





Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once”



Best Actress: Cate Blanchett – “Tár”



Best Actor: Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”



Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”



Best Limited Series: “The Dropout”



Best Drama Series : “Better Call Saul”



Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans”



Best Comedy: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”



Best Acting Ensemble: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”



Best Talk Show: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”



Best Comedy Special: “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”



Best Foreign Language Series: “Pachinko”



Best Animated Series: “Harley Quinn”