Critics Choice Awards 2023: Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser win top honours, checkout full list of winners
Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser were some of the big winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday Night. Here's the full list of winners.
The 28th Critics Choice Awards are underway at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Each year, the awards ceremony honours the best in film and television. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has been leading the film nominations this year with 14 nods meanwhile 'Abbott Elementary' has earned six nominations in the television categories. The early winner of the night was SS Rajamouli's RRR which took home the Best Foreign Language Film award. The film's hit song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original song award.
Chelsea Handler is hosting the award ceremony. Special awards will be presented to Janelle Monáe, who will receive the See Her award, while Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards:
Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett – “Tár”
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”
Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Limited Series: “The Dropout”
Best Drama Series : “Better Call Saul”
Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans”
Best Comedy: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Acting Ensemble: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Talk Show: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Best Comedy Special: “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
Best Foreign Language Series: “Pachinko”
Best Animated Series: “Harley Quinn”
Best Movie Made for Television: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya – “Euphoria”
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Best Hair and Makeup: “Elvis”
Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Best Editing: Paul Rogers: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Production Design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon”
Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”
#SeeHer Award: Janelle Monáe
Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Bridges
Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Song: “Naatu Naatu” – “RRR”
Best Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár”
Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”
Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – “Barry”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
Best Foreign Language Film: “RRR”
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout